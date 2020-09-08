Floyd Mayweather Boxing Prodigy Danny Gonzalez Shot Dead on Labor Day

Breaking News

Boxing prodigy Danny Gonzalez -- who signed with Floyd Mayweather's The Money Team in 2016 -- was shot and killed on Labor Day, officials confirm.

The 22-year-old was hanging out in Moreno Valley, CA on Sept. 7 around 9 PM when someone approached the fighter and opened fire.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Dept. says deputies and paramedics responded to the scene where Gonzalez was pronounced dead.

Two other people who were with Danny (both teenagers) were transported to a nearby hospital where they were treated for non-life-threatening injuries, officials say.

An investigation is underway ... so far, no suspects have been identified and cops say they have not determined a motive.

WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman confirmed the tragic news Tuesday ... saying, "We are very sad to report the tragic death of boxer and top prospect, Danny González."

"We send our deepest condolences and prayers to the Gonzalez family at this hard time. May Danny rest in eternal peace."

Gonzalez signed with Floyd Mayweather's TMT Promotions when he was only 18 years old ... and at the time, Floyd raved about the kid.

"There are certain times when you know you've just struck gold and this is one of them," Floyd said in 2016.

Floyd praised Danny's "incredible amateur record" of 96-13 ... and called him a "force to be reckoned with!"