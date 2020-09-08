Record-Holding Motorcycle Racer Dead At 69 After 252-MPH Crash

Breaking News

Tragic news in the motorcycle racing world ... veteran rider Ralph Hudson died Sunday from injuries he suffered after crashing his bike at 252 MPH.

The 69-year-old was hurt on Aug. 14 at the Bonneville Salt Flats in Utah ... where he was attempting to break a speed record.

Officials said at the time he wiped out and was rushed to the hospital in serious condition ... but stabilized to the point where his family was hopeful he could pull through.

Sadly, Hudson's family and friends said in a statement this week the racer succumbed to injuries ... announcing he passed away Sunday night surrounded by his son and best friends.

"We sincerely thank everyone for their kind words, prayers and support during this very difficult time," the statement read. "Ralph would want everyone to stay strong and keep going fast."

Hudson was known as one of the best in the motorcycle racing community ... he reportedly held multiple speed records and even once topped 300 MPH on his bike.

In fact, the vice president of the Southern California Timing Association, Pat McDowell, called Hudson "one of the legends of our sport" to the Deseret News.