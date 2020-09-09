Aqib Talib Retires from NFL Despite 'Nice Ass' $6 Mil Offer from Patriots

Breaking News

Aqib Talib is calling it a career -- saying he's retiring from the NFL, despite a multi-million offer from the New England Patriots.

"Aqib Talib is officially retired," the 34-year-old defensive back said on the "Call to the Booth" show ... "I'm bringing my talents to the booth."

Talib started the 2019 season with the L.A. Rams -- but suffered a rib injury and was traded to the Miami Dolphins after 5 games. He never played a snap in Miami.

After the season, Talib told himself he would play one more year "as long as somebody give me a nice check ... or if someone gave me a nice ass role."

Much love to everybody who played a part in my career. Sorry I couldn’t join you in New England Bill! You’re welcome to come on the show! ⁣

⁣

Get the full details with the link in my bio and follow @calltothebooth for more. pic.twitter.com/cuUuQVkzQm — AqibTalib21 (@AqibTalib21) September 9, 2020 @AqibTalib21

That's when Talib says he got a call from his former coach, Bill Belichick -- who wanted to bring Aqib back to New England for one final season.

"My guy, my big homie Bill Belichick called my phone man, told me that he had the role of a lifetime for me," Talib said.

Talib says the role was to basically cover tight ends -- and initially, Aqib LOVED the idea.

Oh, Talib says New England's offer was around the $6 million mark!

But, when Aqib started evaluating the monsters playing tight end in the NFL right now -- from George Kittle to Travis Kelce -- he quickly reconsidered.

"I looked at this f*cking schedule and the thought 'Can I even strap these damn tight ends?!'"

"Once that negative thought crossed my mind, man my heart, my competitive edge -- like I ain't really in it like that no more ... I just wasn't feeling it no more honestly."

Talib continued, "You gotta play this game with heart. If you don't play with heart, that's how you get real injuries, concussions and bad injuries when you out here playing nervous and things like that."

Talib was a 1st-round NFL Draft Pick back in 2008 out of Kansas -- and went on to play for the Bucs, Patriots, Broncos and Rams ... making the Pro Bowl 5 times.

He also won a Super Bowl with the Denver Broncos.