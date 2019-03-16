Aqib Talib And Michael Crabtree Squash Beef At Texas Go-Kart Track

Aqib Talib & Michael Crabtree Squash Beef ... At Texas Go-Kart Track

Remember when Aqib Talib and Michael Crabtree HATED each other -- with Talib snatching Crabtree's chain in TWO separate on-field incidents???

Yeah, that beef's now been squashed ... and it's all 'cause of a Texas go-kart track.

Here's the deal ... a witness tells us Talib was at Kartland in Frisco, Texas with his family -- when Crabtree walked in with friends and family of his own.

We're told there were tense moments when the two NFL stars saw each other -- with family members looking like they were fearing a fight was on the way.

But, one witness tells us the two decided to take it outside and squash their beef.

We're told the DB and the WR talked it out for several minutes ... and appeared to finally smooth things over.

If you're unfamiliar ... the two absolutely despised each other when Talib was a Bronco and Crabtree was a Raider.

During one game in the 2016 season, Talib ripped Crabtree's gold chain straight off his neck. In another game in 2017, the two fought again -- with Talib snatchin' Crab's chain again!!!

Yo Talib really tried to snatch this man chain...levels of disrespect off the charts😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/zOnr9ErMBv — Paint Can Papi a.k.a. Garrison Gist (@2GZandCountin) January 1, 2017

But, seems like everything's smoothed over now ... and props to the guys for handling the situation well.