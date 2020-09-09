Myles Garrett Extends Olive Branch To Mason Rudolph, Down For Man-To-Man Talk

Breaking News

Myles Garrett wants to meet face-to-face with Mason Rudolph and squash their beef for good ... saying he's down to make peace with the Steelers QB after the infamous helmet-swinging incident.

"If it were to happen, I’d be fine with it,'' the Cleveland Browns superstar told Cleveland.com. "Not just fine, but I wouldn’t mind it and I’d be happy to make it happen, if there were a way."

Of course, Garrett was suspended a total of 6 games in 2019 after he hit Rudolph with the QB's own helmet during a game against Pittsburgh on November 15.

Garrett claims the attack was sparked by Rudolph using a racial slur ... which the QB adamantly denies.

The 24-year-old says he's unsure if Rudolph would accept the invite to meet ... but explains he'd like to chat about "how we move forward, and just being better men and football players and not letting something like that happen again."

And, get this -- Garrett reveals he contemplated leaving the game of football entirely following the incident ... and even thought about starting a baseball or basketball career instead.

Play video content NFL

"I just would’ve moved onto something else I enjoy and found another way to save my competitive nature, whether it would’ve been trying out for a basketball team or going to play baseball like [Michael] Jordan," Garrett told the outlet.

But, that didn't happen ... as the defensive end just inked a massive 5-year, $125 MILLION extension to stay in Cleveland ... and he's out to prove he's no the helmet-swinging monster people made him out to be.

"What happened, happened, and at the end of the day you have to move forward," Garrett says.

"I was given a second chance and you have to make the best of it. I know something like that won’t happen again, but life’s funny that way."