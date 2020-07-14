Myles Garrett Signing $125 Mil Contract with Cleveland Browns

Breaking News

Patrick Mahomes ain't the only dude gettin' paid this off-season -- Myles Garrett is wrapping up a contract negotiation that will pay him $125 MIL over 5 years!

The Cleveland Browns are in the "final stages" of negotiations with Garrett, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport ... but it's basically a lock at this point.

Rap says Garrett's deal is structured to pay $25 mil in new money per year.

"Still a few small hurdles. But it is expected to happen, as Cleveland is set to lock up a key piece," Rapoport adds.

24-year-old Garrett has been a monster in the league ever since the Browns selected him with the #1 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft.

His career hasn't been without controversy -- there was that infamous helmet swing directed at Pittsburgh Steelers QB Mason Rudolph during the 2019 season. Garrett was suspended for the rest of the season (6 games) and fined $45k.

Garrett expressed remorse about the incident and later told TMZ Sports he viewed the whole thing as a "blessing in disguise" because he learned a lesson from it.

