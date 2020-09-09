Travis Scott Gets McDonald's Delivered to Office After New Meal Launch

Travis Scott's latest food delivery can be summed up with one simple phrase -- he's lovin' it.

The rapper's still riding a McDonald's high after the launch of his very own meal at the fast-food chain, making him the first celeb to have one of those since a guy named Michael Jordan back in 1992.

Travis had bags of the grub and sodas delivered to his West Hollywood office Tuesday, and ya gotta think there's more than one Travis Scott Meal in there ... a $6 deal that comes with a Quarter Pounder with cheese, bacon, lettuce, pickles, ketchup and mustard, medium fries with BBQ sauce and a Sprite.

Scott was also sporting his own Cactus Jack-themed Mickey D's shirt as he hopped in his red, $3 million LaFerrari sports car and took off.

Play video content

As we reported ... the rapper got mobbed by fans at a McDonald's in Downey, CA Tuesday when he showed up to show them some love for waiting in line to try his new meal.