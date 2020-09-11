Richard Sherman Against Boycotting NFL Games, It Won't End Social Injustice

Play video content Breaking News San Francisco 49ers

"I don't see how missing a football game is going to keep police from killing black people."

NFL superstar Richard Sherman says boycotting games is NOT the answer to ending social injustice ... with the 49ers DB saying straight-up, people need to find a different solution.

"People are putting too much onus on saying, 'Hey, sports, stop our problems!'" Sherman said. "And, it's like, 'Hey, this can only go so far.'"

As we previously reported ... teams all across the MLB and NBA boycotted games last month in protest of the Jacob Blake shooting -- and some thought Sherman might bring the same demonstration to the NFL.

But, when Richard spoke about the prospects of that with media members Thursday ... he said, frankly, he just doesn't see the point in it.

"If you told me that boycotting a National Football League game would stop police brutality and stop the injustices that people of color deal with, then I would be all for it," Sherm said.

"If we miss 10 games, does that stop the problem?" Sherman added. "Does that solve it? Does that get something done? Do we make those kinds of shots? Do we make those kinds of calls? I don't think we do."