'Love Island' Lauren Coogan Finds Airport Romance After Leaving Villa

Lauren Coogan didn't find a man to take home during her short stay at the 'Love Island' villa ... instead, she found her hunk at the airport the day she left the show!!!

We got Lauren at LAX and she was far from alone after leaving 'Love Island' ... she had a handsome man by her side, and their love story is pretty amazing.

Lauren tells us she met her match at the airport while catching her flight outta Vegas, mere hours after leaving the reality dating competition show. Talk about a connecting flight!

On 'Love Island,' Lauren came in saying most men are enamored by her or afraid when they first meet her ... but her mystery man, Garrett Morosky, tells us how he made his airport pickup.

Turns out, women with baggage can be a good thing. Take notes, guys, Garrett's got game!!!

Lauren's not ready to put the "love" label on this relationship yet ... but the two are already having tons of fun traveling and showing each other off on their social media pages. Seems like the perfect Instagram couple.