Chris Pratt, Anna Faris Unload Hollywood Hills Pad for $4.75 Million

Chris Pratt and Anna Faris got divorced nearly 2 years ago but still co-owned the house they lived in as a married couple, until now ... 'cause the crib's finally been sold.

Chris and Anna finally sold the Hollywood Hills home for a cool $4.75 million ... nearly 2 years after putting it on the market for $5 million. They bought it for $3.3 million back in 2014.

The Mediterranean-style crib features 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms with a sweet open floor plan. Enjoy a little R&R in the pool/spa and steam room or really break out a sweat on your own tennis court or in the outdoor gym. Gotta love L.A. weather ... most of the time, anyway.

Either way, Chris and Anna have to be pretty stoked about putting this bad boy behind them. Chris is remarried his new wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger and their new bundle of joy. Anna's also enjoying her engagement to cinematographer Michael Barrett.