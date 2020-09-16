YFN Lucci Accidentally Fires Gun During Music Video Shoot

Play video content

YFN Lucci came in guns blazing to a music video shoot, but didn't seem to know he had a loaded gun in his hand until it was too late.

The rapper was recently on set when someone handed him a semi-automatic weapon of some sort to use as a prop ... except it wasn't fake, this thing was very much real.

Lucci didn't seem to realize that until he pulled the trigger and fired off a round as 3 other people were gathered around him. The shot scared the crap out of everyone -- some screamed and everyone scattered. The ammo appeared to leave a hole in the studio floor.

What that could mean ... the gun was loaded with actual bullets, instead of just blanks. Obviously, super dangerous. Fortunately, it doesn't look like anyone was hurt ... at least from what we can see here.

This isn't the first run-in with clips Lucci has had lately -- you'll recall his Mercedes SUV was riddled with bullet holes in a drive-by shooting out in Atlanta, which he luckily survived. Someone else did get hit in the shoot-out though.