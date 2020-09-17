Kevin Love Says Close Friends Saved His Life During 'Dark' Bout with Depression

Breaking News

Cleveland Cavs star Kevin Love says talking about his mental health may have saved his life ... revealing he nearly died during a particularly dark battle with depression if not for some help from some close friends.

"If it hadn’t been for a couple of my closest friends, I don’t know if I would be here today telling my story," Love said in an article he wrote for "The Players Tribune."

Love's battle with mental health issues is no secret -- he's talked about it for years. But, in the wake of Dak Prescott being criticized for talking about his own depression, seems obvious Kevin feels it's more important than ever to share his experiences.

In his article, Love gets candid about being "paralyzed with depression" while recovering from injuries during his time with the Timberwolves ... saying he barely left his apartment to hide his feelings from the outside world.

"The future started to feel meaningless," Love said ... "And when it gets to the point where you lose hope, that’s when the only thing you can think about is, 'How can I make this pain go away?'"

"I don’t think I have to say much more than that."

Love credits his closest friends for helping him through that dark time -- saying it was super important to feel like he could talk with other people about his struggles.

He emphasizes that it's important to know those battling mental health issues are not alone ... and encourages people in need to talk with others, seek medication and therapy if necessary.

"You would be amazed at how freeing it is just to talk to somebody, and tell them the truth about what you’re going through."

"If you’re struggling right now, I can’t tell you that this is going to be easy. But I can tell you that it does get better."

"And I can tell you that you are definitely not alone."