WNBA's A'ja Wilson Chokes Back Tears In MVP Acceptance Speech

... So Many Doubted Us!!!

Las Vegas Aces superstar A'ja WIlson let the emotions loose after landing her first WNBA MVP award on Thursday ... saying she was completely shocked to win!!

Wilson has been dominant all season ... averaging 20.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.2 steals and 2 blocks per game ... leading LV to an 18-4 record.

Yeah, beast mode.

A'ja -- the 1st overall pick of the 2018 WNBA Draft -- couldn't believe she won and thankfully, her priceless reaction to the top honor was caught on video.

"I can't thank you all enough, honestly." Wilson said to her teammates while choking back tears. "I wouldn't be this without you guys."

"So many people doubted us, wasn't in conversations and we did it!"

The Aces are the top seed in the West for the playoffs ... and Wilson's not satisfied with just winning an MVP.

"Of course, the job's not done but we put a lot of people on notice and I wouldn't be this, I wouldn't be who I am if it wasn't for the Aces organization."

Wilson continued ... "If it wasn't for the [WNBA] -- like I'm truly grateful, I'm blessed."

"I'm just so glad to have y'all as my teammates, y'all my road dogs for real."