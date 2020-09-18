Kanye West Wants to Get Taylor Swift's Masters Back from Scooter Braun

Kanye West is back from his Twitter time-out with an outrageous claim -- he's offering to get back Taylor Swift's master recordings from Scooter Braun!!!

Yeezy just offered his services to his longtime enemy, vowing ... "I'M GOING TO PERSONALLY SEE TO IT THAT TAYLOR SWIFT GETS HER MASTERS BACK. SCOOTER IS A CLOSE FAMILY FRIEND."

The jaw-dropping move came in the middle of Ye's most recent Tweet storm ... hence his ALL CAPS mood. Prior to this, he's been railing for days against the music industry ... demanded that artists, himself included, deserve to own their recordings.

This is the second time Taylor's come up this week on his Twitter feed. Earlier, he posted a text exchange with someone who's suggesting he follow Taylor's lead and either try to buy his masters or re-record them.

Remember, Taylor is beefing with Scooter -- Justin Bieber and Demi Lovato's manager -- who recently bought Big Machine Records which owns Swift's first 6 album masters. Taylor is determined to get her OG tunes back and, as of now, plans to re-record the songs that made her famous.

Of course, the idea of Kanye seeing himself as Taylor's knight in shining armor on this, or any, issue is pretty laughable at best -- and horribly offensive at worst.

Remeber, Taylor's been fighting this fight on her own just fine -- calling out Scooter specifically, and the music industry in general, for bullying women. Not to mention the fact Kanye's said some awful things about Taylor over the years ... so this is one helping hand we're guessing she'd rather do without.

Still, Kanye seems to think he can broker a deal between Taylor and Scotter, who he counts as a close family friend.

