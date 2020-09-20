New York Attorney General Gives Update in Daniel Prude Case, Live Stream

Play video content Live Stream

New York's Attorney General is about to give an update on the Daniel Prude case ... and may give information about the grand jury hearing that could result in charges.

Letitia James will share details about the Rochester PD officers who subdued Prude back in March, put a spit hood over his head until he stopped breathing. Prude died while in custody.

Play video content Global News

As we reported ... seven officers were initially suspended after an investigation was launched. A couple weeks ago, James announced she was kicking the case over to a grand jury to review ... placing the decision on whether to bring charges on NY citizens.

The city of Rochester has been dealing with lots of changes lately -- namely, the top leadership at the police department was given walking papers ... this after the mayor slammed their handling of the case from the get-go. Mayor Lovely Warren even cut the Police Chief's time short and fired him before he could retire ... while admonishing some of her own staff.

Play video content Rochester PD

Protests have been ongoing in the weeks since body cam footage of Prude's arrest and subsequent death surfaced ... showing him being handcuffed naked in the freezing streets and eventually restrained with a spit sack over his head, which led to him losing his life.