NFL Star Darius Leonard Gets Wedding Ring Back After Glove Giveaway Snafu

Indianapolis Colts star linebacker Darius Leonard damn-near LOST his wedding ring gifting a pair of his game-used gloves to fans ... but, thankfully, TMZ Sports has learned he got it back!

Here's the deal ... after the Colts destroyed the Vikings on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium -- Leonard gave away his mitts to some young fans who were in attendance.

The problem? As Leonard was taking off his gloves ... his wedding ring got caught in them -- and then he unknowingly handed it over to the kids!!

My step-nephew got @dsleon45’s game gloves yesterday.



Plot twist: Leonard’s wedding ring was accidentally in the gloves.



Someone help us get his ring back to him 😂#Colts pic.twitter.com/Lhat6PDK4A — Tyler Brooke (@TylerDBrooke) September 21, 2020 @TylerDBrooke

A family member of the glove recipients posted about the whole thing on social media Monday ... and when Leonard caught wind of it all -- he wrote back, "I need that."

Happy ending for Darius though ... we're told the fans are good friends with a Colts staffer -- and were able to return the ring no problem.