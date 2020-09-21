Vegas Road Rage Brawl Ends with Man Swinging Bat, Lands Blows

Play video content

Here's why getting out of your car in a traffic incident should be limited to seeing if the other party's okay -- anything beyond that and you might find yourself fending off a baseball bat!!

Check out this wild brawl that recently went down in Vegas near the Palace Station Hotel and Casino -- where a couple of young'ns faced off with an older trio ... which ended with the latter taking out potentially lethal weapons and using 'em on the fly.

It's unclear what sparked the confrontation, but obviously tensions were running high. Before anyone started swinging, the people recording cracked some jokes and tried lightening the mood ... but it was too late. The other two foes on the other side of the car started going at it.

That prompted the young guy in black to try to help, which then caused the other man in red to square off with him. It basically became a 2-on-2 type fight, with the lady (who was rolling with the older gents) serving as ref ... and occasionally getting some licks of her own in as well.

At one point, s*** really hit the fan when the older guys brought out a bat from their car and started swinging on the two 20-somethings. It looks like he landed at least one blow on a person ... and a couple to a car. The woman also used a chain as a weapon ... and the whole thing just got really out of hand.

Cops say they're looking into the incident.