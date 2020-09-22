Patriots' James White Remembers Dad On Son's Birthday, 'We Miss You Much Already'

'We Miss You Much Already'

Patriots star James White opened up Tuesday on his father's tragic death in an emotional post on social media ... remembering his father as a wonderful man on his son's birthday.

"Happy 1st birthday Xzavier!" the New England running back wrote. "I hope I can be as good of a father to you as my father was to my brother and I!"

White continued, "I still can’t quite process everything that’s going on right now but when I look at you, you give me life!"

As we previously reported ... White's father passed away in a car crash in Florida on Sunday -- one in which James' mom was seriously injured as well.

James was so devastated over the accident ... he didn't play in the Pats' game against the Seahawks on Sunday -- and it's still up in the air if he'll suit up for the team this weekend.

The news rocked the NFL world HARD ... everyone from Tom Brady to Russell Wilson to J.J. Watt expressed how heartbroken they were over the news.

And, on Tuesday, White admitted he's still struggling to cope with it all ... adding, "May you Rest In Peace Dad, we miss you much already."

James' father, Tyrone White, was a former Miami-Dade Police Department Captain. He was 59 years old.