Hero Dad Shields Kids As Gunman Opens Fire into Bronx Car Dealership

A father's instincts kicked in when gunshots rang out inside a car dealership ... covering his 3 kids with his body and taking a bullet for them.

The incident unfolded Monday night around 7:30 PM inside a car dealership in the Bronx when 3 men started shooting multiple rounds at a fourth guy, who returned fire.

Surveillance video shows the father sitting on a couch with his 3 small children when the bullets started flying. He immediately threw himself on top of the kids, dragging them to the floor and completely covering them with. Our law enforcement sources say the hero's name is Anthony Jefferson, and he was shot in his right thigh.

We're told Anthony was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition. The gunmen ultimately fled on foot. At this time it's unknown what led to the shooting, and police are searching for the suspects.