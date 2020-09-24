Bow Wow Says He Had Baby Boy with Instagram Model Olivia Sky

Bow Wow is a father again ... he just revealed Instagram model Olivia Sky recently gave birth to his first son.

The rapper and reality TV producer ended speculation about his rumored secret child Thursday, confirming what many fans were already starting to piece together ... he's the father of Olivia's bundle of joy.

Bow Wow just posted this adorable photo of his boy, nearly a week after Olivia hinted Bow Wow was the dad -- and he tells us he's welcoming his "Prince Bow."

Olivia sent the rumor mill into overdrive Friday when she posted a photo of the baby with the caption "My Dog For Life" ... and fans were quick to point out they thought the kid looked an awful lot like Bow Wow.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

For his part, Bow Wow seemingly hinted the boy was his in his new song, "D.W.M.O.D," which is short for "Dealing With My Own Demons."

Bow Wow said the answers where there in the song, and he rapped about telling his daughter Shai Moss she has a brother ... "Shai asking about a brother, I don't know what to say. That's gone be one of them talks we have face-to-face. I'm looking in his eyes, I'm trying to see me in him. I'm peeping out his swag, and I see the resemblance."

Now Bow's made it clear, the boy is his.