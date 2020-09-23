Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik Welcome Baby Girl

Breaking News

Gigi Hadid's year just got a helluva lot better .... she's officially a MOM!!!

Gigi gave birth to her and Zayn Malik's first child together ... a baby girl.

Zayn is over the moon. He shared an adorable snap of his hand around his little one's, and said, "The love i feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding." He also assured everyone that their little bundle is 'Healthy & beautiful."

Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful🙏🏽❤️to try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love i feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding.Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together x pic.twitter.com/nvhfOkk2fw — zayn (@zaynmalik) September 24, 2020 @zaynmalik

It was just a few weeks ago the supermodel showed off her growing baby bump. She looked pretty damn angelic and glamorous. In one of her pics, she simply captioned it, "Growing an angel :)"

She also posted a series of photos with the date July 26 ... probably the date she shot those pics. In another post, she cradled her belly and said, "Cherishing this time. Appreciate all the love & well wishes. Will never forget creating these special images with my friends @luigiandiango @gabriellak_j @erinparsonsmakeup thank you. I love you!"

TMZ broke the story ... Gigi was around 20-weeks pregnant when we reported the news back in April. At the time, they never came out and straight-up said they were expecting a baby ... but Gigi definitely dropped some hints along the way.

Like during her 25th birthday party celebration ... when Gigi flaunted big 2-5 balloons that also had blue and pink ribbons attached. She also posted pics about dining on spicy vodka sauce, with a twist -- she wrote, "but have no vodka... so without, but still gooood." See? Hints.