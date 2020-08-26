Gigi Hadid Shows Off Growing Belly in Angelic Pregnancy Pics

Gigi Hadid just posted some new pregnancy pics ... and she's definitely got angel vibes.

The model took to Instagram Wednesday morning and posted several pics of her growing belly. The black and white photos look pretty glamorous and she looks pretty damn proud ... and it's easy to see why.

In one of her posts Gigi simply captioned it, "Growing an angel :)" She also posted a series of photos with the date July 26 ... probably the date she shot those pics. In another post, she cradled her belly and captioned it, "Cherishing this time. Appreciate all the love & well wishes. Will never forget creating these special images with my friends @luigiandiango @gabriellak_j @erinparsonsmakeup thank you. I love you!"

TMZ broke the story ... Gigi and her on-again, off-again, on-again BF, Zayn Malik were pregnant with a baby girl. At the time, Gigi was around 20 weeks pregnant and in the days that followed they kept dropping hints about the big baby news without outright saying so.