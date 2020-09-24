Skateboarding Legend Keith Hufnagel Dead At 46
9/24/2020 4:06 PM PT
Legendary skater Keith Hufnagel -- one of the most influential skateboarders of all time -- passed away earlier this week at the age of 46.
The cause of Hufnagel's death is unclear.
Hufnagel -- who was born in NYC in 1974 -- had a massive impact on the East Coast skating scene in the 90s ... and beyond.
In addition to being a badass on the board, Hufnagel was also the founder of the immensely popular and important skate shop, HUF Worldwide.
The skate legend is recognized as a streetwear and sneaker icon.
USA Skateboarding released a statement on KH's death, saying ... "We are devastated to hear that Keith Hufnagel has passed away. His impact on skateboarding, both on his board and off it as a designer, brand owner/founder and friend will live forever. Rest in peace, Keith"
Keith is survived by his wife, Mariellen ... and their children.
RIP
