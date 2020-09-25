Charles Barkley Says Defund The Police Movement Is 'Crap,' 'Stop That'

Breaking News

Charles Barkley called the idea of defunding and/or abolishing the police "crap" ... and the NBA legend is urging people who are pushing the message to "stop that."

Chuck delivered a speech on the matter on NBA on TNT Thursday ... bluntly saying the answer to police brutality and social injustice in America is NOT taking away money from cops.

"Who are Black people supposed to call, Ghostbusters, when we have crime in our neighborhoods?" Barkley said ... before adding, "We need to stop that defund or abolish the cops crap."

Instead, Barkley says the solution to the issues is police and prison reform.

"I hear these fools on TV talking about defund the police and things like that -- we need police reform and prison reform and things like that," the basketball Hall of Famer said.

"Because you know who ain't going to defund the cops? White neighborhoods and rich neighborhoods."

Barkley's take on social injustice issues didn't stop there ... he went on to comment on the Breonna Taylor case -- and said he doesn't believe it's in the same vein as what George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery went through.

"We do have to take into account that her boyfriend did shoot at the cops and shot a cop," Barkley said of Taylor.

"So, like I said, even though I'm really sorry she lost her life, I don't think that we can just say we can put this in the same situation with George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery. I just don't believe that."

For his co-hosts' part on the show ... Shaquille O'Neal backed Barkley, saying, "I have to agree with Charles, this one is sort of lumped in."