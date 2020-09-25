Hero Dad Who Shielded Kids in Shooting Fired from Jobs, Says Wife

Play video content Exclusive

The hero father who took a bullet to protect his 3 kids during a frightening shooting at a car dealership is on the mend ... but he's now out of 2 jobs and his kids are still in shock.

Anthony Jefferson's wife, Danica Jefferson, tells TMZ ... Anthony is currently unable to walk after taking a bullet to the right thigh earlier this week when a gunman started shooting inside a Bronx car dealership.

Danica tells us that due to his inability to walk right now ... Anthony was fired from his 2 jobs as head painter at a maintenance company and as a construction worker in NYC. She was not comfortable naming the companies.

Anthony's been discharged from the hospital, but still has the bullet lodged in his leg, and Danica says he'll need another surgery in the near future. And, then there's the trauma on their children.

As you know ... Anthony shielded his 6, 5 and 2-year-old when the gunfire erupted. Mom says they're reluctant to go outside, crying in their sleep and the youngest asks, "Why did the man shoot my daddy?"

They're hoping to get the kids in to see a therapist as soon as possible.