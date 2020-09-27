Dwayne The Rock Johnson Endorses Joe Biden and Kamala Harris

The Rock is fearless, but he's never dared to venture into the snake pit we call politics ... until now.

So, Dwayne Johnson played host to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in a new video, and he gave them the seal of approval, endorsing them to replace Trump/Pence.

The Rock told them ... "I have never publicly endorsed a presidential candidate or vice-presidential candidate in my life, over my career. So, I figured let's kick this conversation off this way, by me officially, publicly endorsing you both to become President and Vice President."

The Rock singled Senator Harris out at one point, praising her for her career achievements and saying, "In my opinion, you are a certified badass."