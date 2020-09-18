The Rock Goes Full 'Black Adam' On Gate During Power Outage, ROCK SMASH!

Breaking News

Whaddaya do when the power is out, you have to get to work and your electric-powered gate won't open??

If you're Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, you channel your inner 'Black Adam,' rip that MFer right off the brick wall and slam it to the ground!!!

Seriously!!!

Johnson -- who was recently cast to play the super-strong DC Comic villain -- gave the play-by-play of what he's dubbing "not my finest hour" after a storm knocked his power out on Friday.

"I tried to override the hydraulic system to open the gates, which usually works when power goes out - but this time it wouldn’t," Rock said.

Oh no!!

"Made some calls to see how fast I can get the gate tech on site, but I didn’t have 45min to wait."

Double oh no!!

"By this time, I know I have hundreds of production crew members waiting for me to come to work so we can start our day."

So ... in true 'Black Adam' fashion, Johnson used the strength of Amon to rip the damn thing down!!

"I pushed, pulled and ripped the gate completely off myself," Johnson said.

"Ripped it completely out of the brick wall, severed the steel hydraulics and threw it on the grass."

Success!!!

"My security team was able to meet the gate technician and welders about an hour later — and they were apparently, 'in disbelief and equally scared' as to how I ripped it off"

Sure as hell seems like DC got the right guy to play 'Black Adam!!'

"Not my finest hour, but a man’s gotta go to work."