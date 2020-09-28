'Little Women: LA' Star Christy McGinity Saves Friends' Wedding

Exclusive

"Little Women: LA" star Christy McGinity came through big time for a couple of friends ... helping arrange for a venue and minister -- HER!!! -- for their special wedding day.

We're told Christy felt terrible about friends Matt and Katie canceling their wedding because they lost their venue due to COVID-19 restrictions. We're told Christy flew from NYC to San Diego to organize a Hawaiian-themed wedding in a friend's sprawling backyard Wednesday.

So you ask, why the Hawaiian theme? We're told that's where the couple was going on their honeymoon ... they plan to head there as soon as the pandemic ends ... if it ever does.

The socially-distanced wedding -- limited to only 20 guests who were all temperature checked on their way in -- was officiated by none other than Christy. We're told she got ordained specifically for this ceremony.

As if that wasn't enough ... we're told Christy also designed and baked a Hawaiian-themed cake for the newlyweds. The couple isn't bummed about having to pare down the wedding ... that's because when it's safe to do so, the couple will have a big wedding ceremony as originally planned.