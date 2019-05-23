'Little Women: LA' Star Christy McGinity Makes Huge Splash After Argument

'Little Women: LA' Star Has to Doggy Paddle for Life!!! After Poolside Argument

"Little Women: LA" star Christy McGinity ﻿got a sad double whammy courtesy of her costar, Tonya Banks ... who metaphorically threw Christy under a bus, then literally into a swimming pool.

Christy and Tonya got into a heated argument after Tonya yapped to all their castmates that Christy was NOT gonna make it to Jasmine Sorge's vow renewal ceremony.

This, of course, pissed off Christy because she didn't get to break the news privately to Jasmine -- and instead was totally embarrassed in the middle of Jasmine's bachelorette party.

Check out the clip ... Tonya was NOT having it and you can pretty much guess what happens next. The scene will play out in Thursday's episode. We'll just say this ... doggy paddle + unicorn horn = hilarious. Every time.

It's been a tough year for Christy, who has also had to deal with drama from her estranged hubby. It was a simpler time in 2018 ... when Christy and Tonya went from upgrading their lady parts to getting in the middle of a massive fooooooood fiiiiiiiiight!!!