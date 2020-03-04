'Little Women: LA' Star Christy Gibel Officially Single Just Before Her Due Date

Exclusive TMZ.com

"Little Women: LA" star Christy Gibel is officially -- and happily -- single with a few weeks to spare in her pregnancy ... but there are still some doggone issues to hash out.

Christy and Todd Gibel are no longer husband and wife after the judge signed off on dissolving their marriage ... making them both single in the eyes of the law. She also has restored her name to Christy Lynn McGinity, her maiden name ... so another W there.

Sources close to McGinity tell TMZ ... even though she wanted an annulment, she's satisfied with the divorce ruling because she just wants to be done with Todd before the birth of her child, whose due date is April 1.

As we told you ... Christy moved on quickly following her split from Todd with a new guy named Gonzo, and the 2 announced they were expecting soon after. We're told Christy's excited to start a fresh life with her boyfriend and their baby ... who they plan to name Violet Eva Carazo.

However, Christy and Todd still need to determine how to divvy up their marital assets ... including a dog named Elvis.

Sources close to Todd tell us ... he wants Elvis back in the divorce settlement. Problem is -- according to Todd's side -- the dog was surrendered to Vanderpump Dogs, where they originally bought it, without his knowledge ... and then Vanderpump adopted Elvis back out to one of Christy's family members.

We're told Todd believes Elvis is marital property and should be returned to him, and Vanderpump Dogs has apparently agreed to this if Christy's family member returns the dog.