The Rock Announces XFL Returning Spring 2022

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson says the XFL isn't gonna rush back on to the field ... announcing the league will return in Spring 2022.

"As owners, we’re proud to champion our XFL players, coaches, cities and fans into an electrifying 2022 season!" Johnson tweeted Thursday.

"It’s an uphill battle - but we’re hungry, humble and no one will outwork us."

"A league of culture, passion & purpose."

Johnson's business partner and co-owner Dany Garcia previously said the league would consider trying to play in a bubble format to make a 2021 season happen ... but that plan was scrapped.

League President and COO Jeffrey Pollack also released a statement on the decision, saying, "For the love of football and for the safety of our players and fans, we’ll be back on the field in 2022."

"The opportunity in front of us, with our new ownership, is simply too big to rush back."

"We want to do this properly with care and thought for everyone who loves football, especially our players, coaches, partners and fans."