Machine Gun Kelly Gets Too Hyped, Breaks G-Wagon's Windshield

Hanging out with Machine Gun Kelly can get kinda violent -- just ask the windshield of this G-Wagon he was having a blast in with friends.

MGK, Mod Sun and some friends were leaving Saddle Ranch Thursday night in WeHo when a wild boys night got even wilder ... courtesy of MGK's decision to hang outside the passenger's side window.

Check out the video ... MGK was signing autographs and pretty clearly looking to make a scene for the paparazzi as he hung out the window of the G-Wagon. It was all fun and games until he decided to bang the inside of the windshield ... which left a huge crack.

No one got pissed though ... too many good vibes -- it was more of an LOL moment for Mod Sun. He and the windshield crack up easily, apparently.

