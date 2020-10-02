Mötley Crüe's Nikki Sixx Lists L.A. Home for $5.7 Million
10/2/2020 8:31 AM PT
Mötley Crüe's Nikki Sixx is looking for a new kind of music to his ears ... the kind only a real estate agent can deliver 'cause his massive crib is now on the market.
The band's co-founder and bassist has listed his impressive L.A.-area home for a cool $5,699,000 ... which comes to just over a mil per bedroom. Yeah, the 10,300-square-foot pad -- with 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms -- sits behind huge guard gates at the North Ranch Country Club Estates. Privacy included!
Check out the pics -- everything in the place is on a grand level ... from the huge gallery foyer to the living room to the library/game room. Yeah, of course, Nikki had one of those ... not to mention a theater room, lounge and massive pool and spa.
Emil Hartoonian of The Agency has the listing. Rock star level luxury ... come and get it!
