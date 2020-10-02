Peyton Manning's Star QB Nephew Goes Berserk In Soph. Season Opener, 6 TDs!

Arch Goes Off In Season Opener

Breaking News

The next Manning has officially arrived ... and he's VERY real!!!

Peyton and Eli Manning's star QB nephew, Arch Manning, kicked off his sophomore season in spectacular fashion Thursday night -- scoring SIX total touchdowns in a 41-0 rout!!

The young quarterback -- whose dad is Cooper Manning -- showed off a ridiculous skill set in Isidore Newman's win down in Louisiana ... tossing dimes AND running over players with his legs.

Arch Manning, nephew of Peyton and Eli, accounted for 6 TDs in his sophomore debut. 😳



(🎥: @CBSSportsHQ) pic.twitter.com/xwh7UyvEty — theScore (@theScore) October 2, 2020 @theScore

Check out the highlights from the night ... Arch threw touch passes, he threw bullets -- and he even stiff-armed THE HELL out of some dude on a long run!!

Also, shout out to his WRs -- THOSE GUYS ARE BEASTS!!!!

The 6'3", 195-lb QB totaled up 260 passing yards and 5 passing TDs on just 13 completions ... and also added a rushing touchdown.

Of course, the night should surprise absolutely nobody ... Arch has already been dubbed the best QB in America in the 2023 class -- and was a STAR as a freshman last season.