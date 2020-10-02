Peyton Manning's Star QB Nephew Goes Berserk In Soph. Season Opener, 6 TDs!
Peyton Manning's Nephew Arch Goes Off In Season Opener ... 6 Touchdowns!!!
10/2/2020 8:39 AM PT
The next Manning has officially arrived ... and he's VERY real!!!
Peyton and Eli Manning's star QB nephew, Arch Manning, kicked off his sophomore season in spectacular fashion Thursday night -- scoring SIX total touchdowns in a 41-0 rout!!
The young quarterback -- whose dad is Cooper Manning -- showed off a ridiculous skill set in Isidore Newman's win down in Louisiana ... tossing dimes AND running over players with his legs.
Arch Manning, nephew of Peyton and Eli, accounted for 6 TDs in his sophomore debut. 😳— theScore (@theScore) October 2, 2020 @theScore
(🎥: @CBSSportsHQ) pic.twitter.com/xwh7UyvEty
Check out the highlights from the night ... Arch threw touch passes, he threw bullets -- and he even stiff-armed THE HELL out of some dude on a long run!!
Also, shout out to his WRs -- THOSE GUYS ARE BEASTS!!!!
The 6'3", 195-lb QB totaled up 260 passing yards and 5 passing TDs on just 13 completions ... and also added a rushing touchdown.
Of course, the night should surprise absolutely nobody ... Arch has already been dubbed the best QB in America in the 2023 class -- and was a STAR as a freshman last season.
Great genes, huh?!
COMMENTS
Waiting for your permission to load the comments.