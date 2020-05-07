Peyton Manning Busts Tom Brady’s Balls Over 'B&E Arrest,' Hilarious Video

Breaking News

"The tournament had to be in Florida after Tom's [breaking and entering] arrest. With the ankle monitor, he couldn't leave the state."

Peyton Manning just ROASTED Tom Brady over his bungled April visit to Byron Leftwich's house ... and seriously, the clip is the funniest thing you'll see all day!!

Manning, Brady, Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson all joined Ernie Johnson on Thursday to preview their charity golf match set for May 24 in Hobe Sound, Fla. ... and it didn't take long for the zingers to start flying.

Brady hit Manning with a joke about Archie Manning ... saying, "I actually thought I was going to be Tiger's partner. But then Peyton's dad called and switched the teams."

Funny, right!?!

Manning laughed ... and then dropped a HAMMER on the NFL's G.O.A.T. in return -- deciding to bust Brady's balls for accidentally barging into a Tampa resident's home last month!!

"Tiger and I talked to the sheriff in Tampa," Manning said, "[Tom's] going to be allowed to go to Palm Beach to play."

Of course, Brady took the ribbing in stride ... he cracked up over the jokes -- and even wrote on social media after, "Sorry not sorry..."