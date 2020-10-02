Reggie Bush Floats Donald Trump COVID Conspiracy Theory, 'It's All a Game'

Breaking News

Reggie Bush doesn't think it's a coincidence that Donald Trump tested positive for COVID after "that disastrous debate" ... claiming it's all part of a plot to keep POTUS from ruining his re-election bid.

Bush -- who's been extremely critical of Trump for years -- unleashed on social media Friday morning after the White House announced both Donald and Melania Trump have tested positive for Coronavirus.

"Teflon Don just wants the attention on him," Bush said ... "Now the entire world will be on Trump watch. Now you test positive? After all the rallies with no masks you held, now you conveniently catch COVID after that disastrous debate?"

Teflon Don just wants the attention on him. Now the entire world will be on Trump watch. Now you test positive? 🤔 After all the rallies with no masks you held, now you conveniently catch COVID after that disastrous debate? https://t.co/AGVJYnWLDm — Reggie Bush (@ReggieBush) October 2, 2020 @ReggieBush

When one reader suggested Trump's team is behind the conspiracy to "get him out of future debates," Bush agreed wholeheartedly.

"Exactly now he won’t be available for questioning, can’t do debates, he’s going to disappear for 14 days while the world thinks he may die, YEAH RIGHT!!!!"

Bush continued, "It’s all a game and it’s all a reality tv show that’s what reality tv stars do they keep the attention on them at all costs."

The next Presidential debate between Trump and Joe Biden is scheduled for October 15 -- with a 3rd slated for the following week.