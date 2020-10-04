Mick Fleetwood Joins 'Dreams' Challenge, Rolling with Cranberry Juice

Mick Fleetwood's going the way of the Fleetwood Mac-loving skateboarder who went viral for cruising on "Dreams" and juice ... and it's awesome.

The rock band's co-founder and drummer joined the "Dreams" Challenge Sunday by sharing his own TikTok, showing him grooving to their 1977 hit on a skateboard ... while sipping on some cran-raspberry juice.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

Mick says Nathan Apodaca -- the TikTok star whose original video sparked the challenge -- "had it right. Dreams and Cranberry just hits different."

As you may know ... Nathan's become a sensation since posting his Fleetwood Mac-inspired feel-good vid. It's not only racked up millions of views, but also helped him get thousands in donations to better his life ... as TMZ first told you.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.