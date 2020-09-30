Fleetwood Mac Skateboarder Got $10k in Donations, Wants New RV

Play video content Exclusive TMZ.com

Nathan Apodaca, the guy who went viral after posting video of him drinking juice and vibing to Fleetwood Mac on his skateboard, is feeling blessed ... he says the donations pouring in are gonna help him upgrade his busted car and RV.

We tracked down Nathan in Idaho Falls, the site of his now-famous video, and he told us generous folks have sent him $10,000 ... and he really needs it.

Nathan says he's living in an RV with no running water, so he's parked in front of his brother's house, where he uses the shower and toilet. He says the donations via Venmo, Cash App and Paypal will help him get what he needs -- his own space to cook, clean, shower and 💩.

Nathan's also looking to upgrade his car, which funny enough, is the reason he went viral in the first place. Ya gotta hear him tell us what led up to his viral moment, it's quite the chain of events before his shift at a potato factory.

It's easy to see why people are rallying around Nathan ... and he says he's gonna surprise his mother with $5,000. If that wasn't generous enough, he says he already gave his lady-friend a new washer/dryer and bought some clothes for his daughter.