Ricky Schroder Donates $11,111 to Deputies Injured in Compton Shooting

Exclusive

Ricky Schroder is looking out for the L.A. County Sheriff's deputies who were ambushed by a gunman in Compton ... sending them a donation with special meaning.

Sources close to the 'NYPD Blue' star tell TMZ ... Ricky donated $11,111 to the two deputies who were shot last month at point-blank range. We're told the actor was one of the first people to donate, and he wanted to send the funds directly to the deputies.

Our sources also say Ricky chipped in another $25,000 to boost the reward for the shooting suspect.

Play video content 9/12/20 @LASDHQ/Twitter

As we reported ... LASD identified the man who allegedly opened fire on 2 deputies sitting in a cop car, and now he's charged with attempted murder.

Ricky's got a special appreciation for law enforcement ... he feels society would crumble without the folks who enforce the law.

As for the $11,111 donation, we're told a Gold Star Mom once told Ricky it's a "divine number" representing new beginnings. Gold Star families are those who've had loved ones die while fighting in the U.S. Armed Forces.