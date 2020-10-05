CC Sabathia Rips 'Clown' Carlos Correa In Scathing Rant, 'Shut The F*** Up!'

Breaking News

"The kid’s a clown!"

CC Sabathia lost his mind on Carlos Correa in an epic rant this month ... telling the Houston Astros star to straight-up "shut the f*ck up!"

If you missed it, after Correa and the 'Stros beat the Minnesota Twins to move on into the 2nd-round of the MLB playoffs last week ... Carlos rubbed some salt in Houston haters' wounds.

"I know a lot of people are mad," Correa said after the series W. "I know a lot of people don’t want to see us here, but what are they going to say now?"

Sabathia was asked about those comments on the 'R2C2 podcast' ... and the former New York Yankees ace didn't hold back.

Can we all come together and agree that we still hate the Astros? @CC_Sabathia and @RyanRuocco discuss Carlos Correa's recent playoff comments on the @R2C2 podcast: pic.twitter.com/x0YfTJB9tQ — The Ringer (@ringer) October 2, 2020 @ringer

"They cheated and then they’re mad at us!" Sabathia said. "Like get the f*ck out of here!”

"It’s a f*cking joke," CC added. "And, then you finish under .500 this year. Like, shut the f*ck up!"

Of course, CC's had BIG BEEF with Correa and the Astros over their cheating scandal for a long time now ... he's clearly felt burned given his Yankees teams lost to the Astros in both the 2017 and 2019 playoffs.

In fact, despite being buds with Astros manager Dusty Baker ... CC made it crystal clear he's hoping the A's whoop Houston in their upcoming ALDS series.