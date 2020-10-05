Davante Adams Upset Over Being Ruled Out For 'MNF' ... 'Guess I Don't Know My Body'

Upset Over Being Ruled Out For 'MNF'

Breaking News

Davante Adams clearly ain't happy over being ruled out for the Packers' "Monday Night Football" game ... saying, "I guess I don’t know my body as well as others."

The Green Bay superstar has been battling a hamstring injury since Week 2 ... and it was so bad, it forced him to miss his team's win over the Saints last weekend.

But, Adams had planned on returning for the Packers' game against the Falcons on Monday ... though it now seems team docs have other ideas.

Adams tweeted (and later deleted) early Monday morning that he's been ruled OUT for the matchup -- despite clearly believing he's ready to go.

"Sorry fans and friends I wont be on the field tonight," Adams said. "I’ve done everything I need to do and proved Im ready but I guess I don’t know my body as well as others."

"Good luck out there my boys."

It's obviously a big blow for Green Bay ... Dude is a 3-time Pro Bowler who's racked up for more than 5,000 receiving yards in 88 career games.

As for fantasy football purposes ... it's a REALLY tough blow if ya had gambled on the wideout playing.