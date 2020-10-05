Patriots Traveling to KC to play Chiefs, No New COVID Cases After Cam Newton

Breaking News

The New England Patriots are en route to Kansas City to play the Chiefs on Monday night ... after new rounds of testing showed no new COVID cases.

Remember, it was Friday night that Patriots QB Cam Newton tested positive for COVID-19 ... raising serious concerns about an outbreak within the organization, just like the Tennessee Titans.

As a result of Cam's test, the Pats vs. Chiefs game -- initially scheduled for Sunday in KC -- was postponed to Monday to allow for more testing.

But, according to multiple reports, ZERO players and staffers outside of Cam have tested positive since Friday ... so the team will go ahead and travel Monday morning, in order to play Monday night.

As for the Chiefs, backup QB Jordan Ta'amu had tested positive over the weekend -- but no other Chiefs players or staffers have tested positive either.

Both Newton and Ta'amu are in quarantine and will not attend the game.

After the game, the Patriots will get right back on the team, plane and fly back to New England, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.