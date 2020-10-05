Bill O'Brien Fired as Head Coach and GM of Houston Texans After 0-4 Start

Breaking News

Bill O'Brien's time with the Houston Texans is officially OVER -- the head coach and GM has been fired after starting 0-4 this season.

The news broke Monday afternoon ... one day after the Texans lost to the 0-3 Vikings.

50-year-old BOB took over the reigns as head coach in H-Town in 2014 ... and also took over the general manager position earlier in 2020.

O'Brien was 52-48 during his 7 years with the team ... making the playoffs 4 times, but failing to make it past the divisional round.

O'Brien also made the trade to send away superstar receiver DeAndre Hopkins to Arizona in exchange for David Johnson, who has less than 200 rushing yards on the season.

BOB spoke about his job security earlier Monday ... saying he was not concerned about being on the hot seat.

"All I can control is what I can control, and I've got to do a better job with the team," O'Brien told reporters. "That's obvious. And we're going to work hard to do that."