Texans Coach Bill O'Brien Says He'll Kneel With Players, 'I'm All For It'

Houston Texans head coach Bill O'Brien says he will join his players if they kneel during the national anthem this upcoming season ... saying he's "all for it."

B.O.B. has been one of the more outspoken coaches in sports since George Floyd's death ... and even attended his funeral service earlier this week alongside J.J. Watt.

Not only does O'Brien say he will support his players if they decide to demonstrate against social injustice during the season ... he'll join them by taking a knee.

"Yeah, I’ll take a knee, I’m all for it," O'Brien said, according to the Houston Chronicle.

"The players have a right to protest, a right to be heard and a right to be who they are. They're not taking a knee because they're against our flag. They're taking a knee because they haven't been treated equally in this country for over 400 years."

O'Brien is the first coach to confirm he will take a knee this upcoming season ... but Redskins HC Ron Rivera has also expressed support for protests after Adrian Peterson said he will "without a doubt" kneel.