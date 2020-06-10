Redskins Coach Ron Rivera Says He'll Support Players Kneeling For Anthem

Play video content Breaking News Redskins Media - The Team 980

Washington Redskins head coach Ron Rivera says he will support his players kneeling during the national anthem this season ... this, after star running back Adrian Peterson announced his plan to protest.

"It's their choice, it's their decision and I support it because its in our constitution and that's what our military personnel fought for. For our rights," Rivera told the media on Wednesday.

Coach adds he educated himself on the issue prior to signing Eric Reid (who knelt with Colin Kaepernick while on the 49ers) to the Carolina Panthers in 2018 ... saying he even read the Constitution, Bill of Rights, the Amendments, and the oath of office to get a better understanding.

Rivera says he had an eye-opening conversation with Reid that explained what the protest stood for ... and now he's totally cool with the movement.

It's an important stance -- just last week, Peterson said he's "without a doubt" going to kneel this upcoming season after the death of George Floyd.