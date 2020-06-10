Richard Sherman Rips Jerry Jones, 'His Silence Speaks Volumes'

Breaking News

NFL superstar Richard Sherman is taking aim at Jerry Jones for his lack of a public statement amid the Black Lives Matter movement ... saying straight-up the Cowboys owner's "silence speaks volumes."

Sherm told the San Francisco Chronicle this week a message from the most powerful owner in the NFL could do wonders for the fight for social justice ... and he's definitely noticed how the 77-year-old has sat out of the game so far.

"It’s not pulling [NFL owners] like it is the rest of the country,” the 49ers cornerback said. “Because if it was, then they’d speak."

"Jerry Jones, especially, has no problem speaking up any other time about anything else. But when it’s such a serious issue, and he could really make a huge impact on it with a few words, his silence speaks volumes."

Of course, Jerry's team has been very vocal in the wake of national protests following George Floyd's death ... Dallas' social media account released a video last week condemning racism.

The Dallas Cowboys began conversations about social injustice two years ago and they continue to be ongoing.



The Dallas Cowboys began conversations about social injustice two years ago and they continue to be ongoing. The recent killing of George Floyd and others illuminates the importance of continuing these efforts.

Several players -- including star QB Dak Prescott -- have also released statements on the matter and pledged to donate serious cash to the cause.

But, Jones did NOT appear in the team's vid ... and has yet to have a public statement attributed to him -- and the NFL world has definitely noticed.

In fact, former Cowboys star Dez Bryant even tweeted over the weekend he wished somebody had taken Jones -- and his son, Stephen, plus Jason Witten -- to the public protests in Dallas.