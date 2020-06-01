NFL's Marcus Spears In Tears On TV Over George Floyd's Death ... 'It Broke Me'

Breaking News

"My son had to ask me, 'Why didn't he get off of him?'"

Former Dallas Cowboys stud Marcus Spears broke down live on television talking about a white police officer's role in George Floyd's death ... and the scene was VERY emotional.

.@mspears96 gets emotional when discussing the death of George Floyd and the effect it had on his 11-year-old son. pic.twitter.com/YUdx4rR7ND — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) June 1, 2020 @GetUpESPN

The NFL analyst explained on ESPN's "Get Up" on Monday he's so torn up by the tragic killing of the 46-year-old in Minneapolis, Minn. last month ... he's having a hard time putting his feelings into words.

"This spirit broke in this country. It broke," said Spears, who has three children. "It broke me."

Marcus -- who needed several seconds to wipe away tears, continued, "Everything that I've done in my life culminated to me having my children. And trying to give them a better situation."

Spears added, "This is a heart condition, man. What we're asking for help, and when we're asking for white people to understand, we need you to be against this."