J.J. Watt, Texans Coach Bill O'Brien Attend George Floyd Funeral In Houston

Breaking News

NFL superstar J.J. Watt and Houston Texans head coach Bill O'Brien are among those mourning George Floyd's death on Tuesday ... with several members of the team attending the funeral service in Houston.

The Texans coach spoke at length last week about his frustrations over Floyd's death ... and vowed not to hold any off-season activities so players could attend the service.

Watt -- alongside former teammate D.J. Reader -- paid their respects to Floyd at the Fountain of Praise Church ... as well as Texans chairman Cal McNair and other staffers.

Watt recently spoke out following Floyd's death ... saying, "I've seen the video and I think it's disgusting. I don't understand how that situation can't be remedied in a way that doesn't end in his death."