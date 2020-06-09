Houston Astros Light Up Scoreboard For Touching George Floyd Tribute

Breaking News

The Houston Astros paid their respects to George Floyd in a touching way Monday night ... lighting up their stadium's scoreboard with his picture and the words, "Rest In Power."

The scene was striking ... the 'Stros opened up their stadium so the photo was visible for miles -- and at the bottom of the pic, they typed out "Black Lives Matter."

The team also laid down flowers, a photograph and a candle for Floyd on the Minute Maid Park grass as well.

The Houston Texans also honored the 46-year-old the night before he was set to be laid to rest in his Texas hometown ... lighting up their stadium in his former high school's color scheme.

NRG Park turned crimson and gold tonight to pay tribute to #GeorgeFloyd. (Crimson & gold colors to represent Floyd's HS @JackYatesHigh)

NRG Park: "We send our support to his family and our solidarity for meaningful change." #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/ttc383P8BA — Adam Wexler (@AdamJWexler) June 9, 2020 @AdamJWexler

As we previously reported, Floyd tragically died late last month after a Minnesota cop knelt on his back and neck for over eight minutes during an arrest attempt.

The aftermath of his death sparked national outrage ... with protestors calling for real change in America.

A memorial service was held for Floyd on Monday in Houston ... where family members and victims of other police brutality incidents gave emotional and powerful speeches.