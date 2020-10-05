Kourtney Kardashian Is Not Pregnant, Despite 'KUWTK' Pregnancy Teaser

Exclusive

Kourtney Kardashian is NOT carrying her fourth child with Scott Disick, despite some strong speculation she's pregnant.

As you know ... the trailer for "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" season 19 dropped last month, insinuating Kourtney and Scott are back together and she's having his baby.

Kourtney's recent Instagram post, featuring a shadow some eagle-eyed fans thought looked like a baby bump, kept the rumor mill churning ... but we've learned that's simply NOT the case.

Sources close to Kourtney tell TMZ ... she is not pregnant again and she's happy being a mother of 3. As for the 'KUWTK' scene, we're told it was taken out of context as a teaser.